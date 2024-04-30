REGINA
Regina

    • Regina police release photo of suspect believed to have started Cornwall Centre fire

    Regina police have released a photo of the suspect they believe is involved in the arson at the Cornwall Centre mall on April 10.

    Monday’s edition of Crime Stoppers, which can be viewed using the video player at the top of this article, shows a picture of the person believed to have set fire to a rack of clothing inside The Bay department store at the mall.

    Emergency crews were called to the downtown mall around 2:18 p.m. on April 10.

    Smoke could be seen in the department store from its exterior windows.

    No one was injured in the blaze but extensive smoke and water damage was done forcing the temporary closure of eHealth Saskatchewan offices nearby.

    Regina police confirmed the following day that the fire was an arson case.

    Those with information remain encouraged to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

    -- With files from David Prisciak.

