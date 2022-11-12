Regina police request public assistance in identifying robbery suspect

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after an evening robbery in central Regina.

On Friday, November 11 at around 6:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a business on the 100 block of Albert Street following a report of a robbery, an RPS news release said.

Officers learned that a man entered the business with a knife. The suspect threatened workers with the weapon and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarettes before fleeing the area on foot.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black hoody pulled up over his head and black pants with camouflage pants underneath. He was also wearing a face mask, police said.

Anyone with information that could assist police in the investigation is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).