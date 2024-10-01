Regina police respond to pedestrian crash on Dewdney Ave and Lewvan Dr

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive.

North, west and eastbound traffic on Dewdney Avenue was affected as of 3:50 p.m.

As officers remained on the scene, the service asked commuters to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

At around 4:15 p.m., forensics personnel were spotted at the scene of the crash.

A bicycle was observed lying on the ground in the middle of the east side crosswalk of Lewvan Drive and Dewdney Avenue.

In an update at 5:10 p.m., RPS confirmed that traffic in the area had returned to normal.