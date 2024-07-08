Regina police seize $1.3 million in fentanyl, meth, cocaine

Regina police have put a sizeable dent in drug trafficking in the city — following an investigation that lead to the seizure of an estimated $1.3 million worth of narcotics.

The Regina drug unit operation led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man on July 4.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and seized small amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, cash and other evidence of trafficking.

Following the arrest, a search warrant was executed at a short-term rental residence on the 4600 block of Mutrie Crescent.

This search led to the seizure of six kilograms of fentanyl, more than five kilograms of meth, nearly one kilogram of cocaine and approximately $14,000 in cash.

The 20-year-old man from India faces four charges: one possession charge for each type of drug seized and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He made his first appearance on his charges on Friday, July 5.