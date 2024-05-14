Regina police seize over a kilo of cocaine, make 1 arrest in drug trafficking bust

One man is in custody following an investigation that saw over a kilogram of cocaine seized as well as an array of drug trafficking paraphernalia.

On May 9, 2024, officers with the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Drug Unit arrested a man in a parking lot on Quance Street and Prince of Wales, according to release from RPS.

The arrest was the result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation involving RPS’s Street Gang Unit, Canine and SWAT.

Following the suspect’s arrest, a search warrant was executed on a home on the 5100 block of Simard Avenue.

Over $42,000 in Canadian currency, 1,646.88 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, 46.41 grams of what is believed to be crack cocaine in addition to multiple phones, scales and fake identification, were found during the search.

A 23-year-old Regina man faces four charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000 and use of forged documents.

The accused made his first appearance in court on May 10.