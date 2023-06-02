Regina Police Service therapy dog, Merlot, officially retires

Eight years ago, the Regina Police Service (RPS) embarked on a facility dog program. Now, one of its first recruits officially retired from her career.

Merlot celebrated her retirement on Thursday with members of Regina police and a “pupcake.”

Sgt. Tia Froh of the Regina Police Service presents a Pup-cake to retiring Facility Dog Merlot after eight years of dedicated service. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

Her duties for RPS included helping children and other vulnerable people through traumatic experiences.

Merlot’s handler, Sgt. Tina Froh noticed some changes in Merlot’s behaviours, ultimately leading to the decision of her retirement.

Merlot is already enjoying retirement by sleeping in and making trips to the lake.

Her retirement was first announced in March.