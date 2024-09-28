REGINA
Regina

    • Regina police welcome new police service dog to team

    Binx will begin serving the community as a patrol dog. (Photo source: Regina police X page) Binx will begin serving the community as a patrol dog. (Photo source: Regina police X page)
    Share

    The Regina Police Service (RPS) welcomed a new police service dog (PSD) to their team.

    According to a post on X, Binx spent the summer in training and passed the validation standard to be a PSD with the RPS.

    He will now join the S1 Patrol Team as a patrol dog.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News