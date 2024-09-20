Regina, province commit $400K for Carmichael Outreach warming shelter

The City of Regina and provincial government have committed a combined $400,000 to Carmichael Outreach for an 80-person warming space set to open no later than Nov. 1.

The city provided $100,000, and a one time grant of $300,000 came from the Ministry of Social Services

"Carmichael Outreach expresses heartfelt gratitude to the City of Regina and the Government of Saskatchewan for their generous funding of the warming space, which was made possible through the invaluable support of the Warm Welcome Coalition," executive director Tyler Gelsinger said in a news release.

The city said the space is part of its cold weather strategy, which is designed to work with existing services to support situational awareness and coordinate efforts among human service sectors and community-based organizations to ensure those in need have access to warm spaces and services during the winter months.

The city said it also plans to share information on other warming spaces throughout Regina in October.

The information will be posted on Regina.ca.