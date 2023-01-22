Regina residents speak out as Wascana Park master plan approaches review

The master plan for Regina’s Wascana Park is up for review, and residents are being asked what they want added to the Queen City’s largest green space.

Dozens of people were out enjoying the park over the weekend. For Bert Elliot, skating on the lake was the big draw.

“I haven’t skated in 13 years so I’ll try it again,” Elliot told CTV News.

Wascana Park has been a recreation spot for over a century. A review of the Regina staple is due every 10 years.

“It’s a beautiful park. It’s the gem of the prairies I think,” Laurent Sirois, who was visiting the park, said.

The park is also the city’s main tourist attraction with the Saskatchewan Legislative Building, the University of Regina (U of R) and kilometres of walking trails falling within its borders.

“We’re not from here but we’re definitely interested to come see this. It looks like it’s built right on the lake,” Allan Mercier, who was visiting the park on Sunday, told CTV News.

It took over a century of careful planning to create the park Regina has today. The 100 year master plan is up for review in 2023.

“So what is going to be in it is a combination of what’s existing,” Jenna Schroeder, the executive director of the Provincial Capital Commission, explained.

“So the buildings we have, the landscapes we have, the pathways, other infrastructure and what we are intending to do in the future.”

Park users seemed satisfied overall but had a few suggestions on what they’d like to see added.

“Washroom facilities but year around, at least one or two more because to get around the park there’s only one at the marina,” Carl Ogibowski pointed out.

“I used to live in Saskatoon and that city is quite vibrant with their activities along the river and it would be nice to see as bit more of that,” Pat Sirois added.

The consultation process will include public meetings, open houses and online outreach as the Wascana Park 100 year master plan continues to evolve to meet the needs of government, the U of R and the community.