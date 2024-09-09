Regina's airport to conduct full scale emergency drill Tuesday morning

The Regina International Airport (YQR) says it will be conducting a full scale emergency exercise Tuesday morning.

The drill will simulate an aircraft accident near the main runway and include more than 150 people, the airport said on X.

According to the post, plumes of smoke may be visible from the airport and actors in make-up appearing to be in distress along with the presence of first responders could also be visible.

Organizations involved include Regina Fire, Regina Police Service, City officials, Customs and Border Services Agency, Public safety Canada, NAV Canada, local airliners, Saskatchewan ERS, airport staff and volunteers.

“Don’t worry though, it’s all part of the controlled emergency exercise that’s planned,” the post said.

YQR said Transport Canada mandates that international airports test their emergency response plan every two years with a full-scale exercise.