REGINA
Regina

    • Regina's airport to conduct full scale emergency drill Tuesday morning

    Share

    The Regina International Airport (YQR) says it will be conducting a full scale emergency exercise Tuesday morning.

    The drill will simulate an aircraft accident near the main runway and include more than 150 people, the airport said on X.

    According to the post, plumes of smoke may be visible from the airport and actors in make-up appearing to be in distress along with the presence of first responders could also be visible.

    Organizations involved include Regina Fire, Regina Police Service, City officials, Customs and Border Services Agency, Public safety Canada, NAV Canada, local airliners, Saskatchewan ERS, airport staff and volunteers.

    “Don’t worry though, it’s all part of the controlled emergency exercise that’s planned,” the post said.

    YQR said Transport Canada mandates that international airports test their emergency response plan every two years with a full-scale exercise.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News