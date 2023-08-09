Regina's College Avenue Campus frog celebrated following year of restoration work

Following a year of restoration work, Regina’s College Avenue Campus frog was brought back to its former glory.

A group gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the sculpture, complete with a replica cake courtesy of Queen City Cakes.

A replica cake of the College Avenue Campus frog courtesy of Queen City Cakes. (Katy Syrota / CTV News)

The frog was created in 1971 as part of a class project led by artist Joe Fafard. It may look the same as always, but the 50 year old amphibian is now stronger than ever.

Alex King, the curator and preparator for the art collection at the University of Regina, said the frog was originally hollow, and some of the exterior had cracked and fallen inside.

“So it was at that point that we decided to do this project to renovate it. Now it’s filled with foam so it’s much more stable and it has a partly new concrete exterior with mosaic tiles,”

The frog has lived a life surviving mischief and damage over the years, and now has a new leap on life.

- With files from Katy Syrota