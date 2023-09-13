Regina's green cart program reduced garbage by 53% in one week, city says
During its first week of operation, the City of Regina says 425 tons of material was collected from green carts.
According to the city, that resulted in a corresponding reduction of garbage by 53 per cent.
The material collected is temporarily going to the city’s landfill because the private contractor running the green cart program has run into delays building a permanent composting facility.
Starting Jan. 1, residents will pay a garbage fee separate from property taxes that the city hopes will encourage everyone to utilize their green carts.
However, residents will be able to choose a 240 litre brown garbage cart for a price of $193.45 per year or 360 litre cart for $284.70, the city said. The new green carts and blue recycling carts are included in that fee.
The City of Regina’s director of water, waste and environment Kurtis Doney, said despite some people choosing not to use their green carts, everyone will pay the user fee starting Jan. 1.
““So there is definitely some residents that have vocally told us that they’re not interested in using the green carts,” Doney said.
“We talk to them, we provide them education and the reasons why it’s good for the community. We don’t get 100 per cent acceptance of that and so if residents choose not to use it, that’s their choice. Everyone will obviously pay the user fee come Jan. 1,” he added.
Those wishing to switch to the smaller, cheaper brown bin are asked to contact the City of Regina.
More information on the green cart program can be read here.
By July of 2024, the city says it hopes to have green carts available for those living in multi-family dwellings as well.
Moving forward green cart and brown garbage cart collection will alternate on a weekly schedule. Blue recycling bins will still be collected every two weeks.
-- With files from Gareth Dilliston and Caitlin Brezinski.
