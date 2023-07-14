Regina's IMAX is one of the only places on Earth to see 'Oppenheimer' in its full glory

Regina’s Kramer IMAX theatre is now open to the public after it was closed for extensive renovations since March — just in time for one of the biggest movie events of the year.

“We’ve doubled the number of popcorn machines, doubled the point-of sale locatons, and doubled the number of drink towers, all to speed up and improve flow for our visitors,” the Saskatchewan Science Centere's chief operating officer Ryan Holota said in a news release.

“We’ve also introduced larger seats in the auditorium and reserved seating for feature-length movies so that people don’t have to wait in long lines for their shows anymore,"

One of those feature-length movies set to grace the screen is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, an 11 mile film reel, which will test out the IMAX 15/70 mm film projector on July 20.

Regina’s IMAX theatre is one of a limited number of theatres in the world showing the movie on IMAX 70 mm film. People from across North America — and even Finland — have snatched up tickets to see it at the theatre, according to the science centre.

"We've had people from British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and the Yukon Territories in Canada and North Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, and California in the US that have bought tickets," Holata said, noting that's just the people that have provided their location.

"Two surprising ones for me were four tickets sold to a person in Los Angeles and seven tickets sold to a gentleman from Helsinki, Finland," he added.

IMAX film reels are 600 to 800 pounds depending on the length of the movie, according to Holota.

Other enhancements for the IMAX include the addition of their dual laser IMAX projector and a five-storey tall movie screen.

"The IMAX GT laser system preserves our ability to show IMAX movies in the 1.43:1 aspect ratio that our visitors have come to love since we opened in 1991," Holota said. "In addition to the bright and crystal-clear image, the new technology also improves the 3D experience and it introduces IMAX 12 channel sound to the province with an additional 6 speakers in the auditorium for an incredibly immersive soundscape.”

A new documentary Wings over Water 3D will be the first movie to be shown on the new laser production system.

“The theatre has been open for some test screenings and staff training over the past couple of weeks,” science centre CEO Sandy Baumgartner said. "But we’ve now completed the construction, final tests, and training, and we are ready to welcome visitors back to the IMAX.”

While much of the upgrades were funded through a joint federal and provincial government grant, the purchase of the IMAX with laser system was left to the Saskatchewan Science Centre to finance, the release said, so the centre introduced the Adopt-a-Laser campaign.

"Your $250 donation not only helps recoup some of that cost, but also provides donors with a commemorative laser of their very own as well as recognition on our new donor wall," said Tenielle Bogdan, the science centre's director of development and stewardship.