Regina's inner-city residents say safe, lit walking paths are lacking

Lit pathways are something that residents in Regina’s suburbs often take for granted, but lights can be lacking in the inner city where some people say they must carve their own shortcuts across fields to go shopping.

“It’s very uneven. The gopher holes are pretty treacherous, the weeds, the garbage. It’s not a very safe or accessible or inviting space at all,” resident Anna Rose said.

Rose is one of many in favour of repaving and lighting a trail in the general hospital area that is currently just a grassy area.

It’s the only break along an eight block stretch of College Avenue between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street. People who live near the Regina General Hospital want the well used trail paved and lights installed.

“Having a space where you can actually safely navigate through without having to walk all the way either to Winnipeg [Street] or all the way to Broad [Street] would make people’s lives so much better,” president of the Heritage Community Association Victoria Flores said. “It’s like such a small thing too. It’s a small pathway that would make a difference for moms going with their kids in strollers, people with accessibility issues.”

Area residents and business owners held a weekend gathering to build community support for the proposal.

“The idea behind tonight is simply to continue to advocate for this project that we’re so passionate about by including community and encouraging us to come out together and show you know what we already know to be true is this is a community that is connected and want to see this connection be bridged by having a beautiful path that connects us even further,” owner of The Hampton Hub Tiro Mthembu said.

The main huddle to this project proceeding is money. The neighborhood has approached the City but learned that a pathway is not high on its priority list. They hope that a show community support will help push this project forward.