Regina's Mosaic festival to return for first time in 4 years

For the first time since 2019, Regina’s famous Mosaic – A Festival of Cultures will take place.

The event is set to run from June 1-3.

A total of 18 pavilions have been confirmed as of March 14, the Regina Multicultural Council (RMC) said.

In 2023, organizers are planning to bring back the festival’s original format that includes free transportation between pavilions.

“Mosaic’s pavilions are known for their welcoming atmosphere and their ability to capture and share the distinct energy and identity of the countries they represent. They offer delicious food, colorful costumes and décor, plus lively music and dancing,” a news release said.

“Culture helps define identity and helps people see the world through the eyes of others, therefore reducing discrimination and increasing multiculturalism,” Mosaic chair Nish Prasad said in a release.

“With improved learning and health, increased tolerance, and opportunities to come together with other cultural groups, culture enhances the quality of life and well-being of individuals and communities.”

The festival was first established in 1967 and held every year until the summer of 2020 when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was also not held in 2021 or 2022.