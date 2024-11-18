Regina's new mayor and council will be sworn in Monday night

Regina’s newest mayor and iteration of city council will be sworn in Monday night at a ceremony at Henry Baker Hall.

Mayor-elect Chad Bachynski will become Regina’s 36th mayor after he defeated incumbent Sandra Masters in last week’s civic election.

Joining him are 10 councillors from across the city’s wards.

Only two councillors seeking re-election were successful in their campaigns. Shanon Zachidniak (Ward 8) and Jason Macninelli (Ward 9). The other eight members are all brand new faces to Regina’s city hall.

Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10 were all guaranteed to have a new representation with the incumbent not seeking re-election.

Incumbent Coun. Bob Hawkins and incumbent Coun. Terina Nelson were both defeated in their respective wards.

When confirming the election results Nov. 14, city clerk Jim Nicol said he was already working with all members, whether new or old, about their roles ahead of swearing in.

“We’re providing them with all the information [they need],” he said. “We’re even bringing them in to show them around city hall. So, they know where the 15th floor is, their mailboxes, committee rooms,” he said.

“We have some administrative onboarding to do as well,” Nicol added.

Nicol said further training will begin on Tuesday.

He also hoped some additional education could bring more focused discussions to council meetings.

“We can always find ways to make meetings more effective,” Nicol said. “Keep in mind, these are elected members, and [they] have every right to speak and run the clock out if they want. As frustrating as it may be at times.”

“That’s democracy,” Nicol added.

City council members will complete the swearing in ceremony with a short meeting afterwards.

Their first executive committee meeting is not until Dec. 4 and their first regular council meeting is Dec. 11 before budget deliberations begin the following week.