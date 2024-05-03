Regina's North Central Family Centre launches Hopes and Dreams campaign

The North Central Family Centre (NCFC) has launched a capital campaign to help aid in the completion of a major project they are in the midst of building.

The organization, which has been helping inner city youth for over 20 years, is currently funding the constructing a 30-unit housing complex in the North Central neighborhood.

The initiative, which is titled the Hopes and Dreams campaign, has set a goal of raising $4 million.

NCFCThe funds will then go to constructing a “community hub” within the first floor of the new building which is estimated to cost $3 million.

The other $1 million will go towards renovations for the long-time NCFC youth centre, which they are planning to expand into a 24/7 centre.

“Part of this is about a building, but this is also about community. This is about kids and families. This is about brighter futures,” Doug McNair, the chair of the Hopes and Dreams campaign, said.

At the announcement of the capital campaign, the naming of the building was unveiled. The building will be known as the Orange Buffalo Lodge.

The new building for the North Central Family Centre is under construction at 5th Avenue and Angus Street in Regina. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) Over the years, NCFC has expanded from being an after school youth centre. They now include programming for employment success, outreach services, as well as provide food and housing donations.

Addressing the housing situation for NCFC is a major step towards helping the families they work with.

“To provide the housing now at this point, gives us the opportunity to really provide those wrap around supports,” Kim Wenger, the executive director of NCFC, said.

Mother Theresa Middle School Buffalo Boys drum group perform at an event for the North Central Family Centre. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) If all goes according to plan, the Orange Buffalo Lodge is expected to open near the end of 2024.

For those who would like to donate, they can do so by visiting the website.