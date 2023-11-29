REGINA
Regina

    • Regina scooter rider taken to hospital after collision with vehicle

    A Regina man was taken to hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon while riding a scooter.

    A member of Regina Fire who was on the scene of a collision at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Angus Street called officers for assistance just before 4:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Officers and members of patrol, forensics, and traffic arrived on scene a short time later. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

    The pedestrian, a man, was taken to hospital for injuries described as non life threatening.

    Investigation found that the driver was turning left off of Angus Street onto 3rd Avenue when she hit the pedestrian who was crossing 3rd Avenue on a scooter, a statement from RPS said.

    The driver was given a ticket for failing to yield the right of way when making a left turn.

