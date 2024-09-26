REGINA
    Regina students surprised with free Disneyland trip

    Four students at Ruth Pawson School in Regina were surprised with a trip to Disneyland on Wednesday.

    National charitable organization Dreams Take Flight broke the news to the kids while they were in school.

    The group provides vacations to children who are facing health or social challenges.

    “It’s an amazing experience to share this moment with them,” Greg Gest from Dreams Take Flight said. “[We’re] helping reward these kids for being not only good kids but good citizens in their community and giving them something to be happy and excited for.”

    “When I was standing there, my legs were like shaking because I was so happy and so excited,” Grade 6 student Vincent Dixon said.

    “It’s crazy, like I honestly can’t believe that this is happening right now,” Grade 8 student Noah Schroeder echoed.

    The trip will last 72 hours with all four kids agreeing it will be the experience of a lifetime.

    Dreams Take Flight has been across Canada since 1997.

