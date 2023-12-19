Regina taxi driver threatened with hatchet, rider arrested

A Regina taxi driver experienced quite the surprise when one of their fares produced a hatchet on the way to their destination.

The incident on Saturday night began when police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Dewdney Avenue after a weapon’s offence was reported.

Police learned that a taxi-cab driver picked up a man and a woman. During their ride, the man revealed a hatchet and threatened the driver with it.

The driver pulled up to one of his coworkers who was parked and got out of his cab. The second cab driver ordered the two passengers to leave the area.

According to police, the suspect with the hatchet threatened the second driver. What followed was an altercation that saw one of the drivers hit the hand of hatchet wielding man – disarming him.

Both suspects fled the scene soon after.

Regina police quickly found the male suspect in a nearby restaurant when he was taken into custody without further incident.

The 51-year-old suspect was charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

The accused is set to make his first appearance in court on Jan. 25.