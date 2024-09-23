Regina teen arrested after police use spike strip to stop stolen vehicle

A 17-year-old was taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was forcibly stopped by a spike strip over the weekend.

At around 2:05 a.m. on Sept. 21, officers witnessed a vehicle drive through a stop sign at 5th Avenue and Wascana Street, according to Regina police a news release.

While confirming the license plate number, officers discovered the vehicle was stolen.

Officers deployed a tire deflation device and the vehicle came to a stop on the 500 block of Broad Street.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was arrested without incident.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named in keeping with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused will make his appearance on his charge in provincial youth court on Oct. 31.