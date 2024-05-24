Regina Thunder loans jerseys to Regina Riot in time of need

The Regina Riot football team will be donning another local football team’s colours this Sunday at Leibel Field.

The Riot, who earlier in the week had their uniforms stolen, have gotten some much needed help from the Regina Thunder football club.

Thunder owner Murad Al-Katib said when he heard the news, there was no debate in helping the Riot out in any way they could.

“Immediately what came to mind was they’re our sisters in the community. We sprung into action to make sure our clean and pressed uniforms are going to be available for the Riot,” he said.

According to a report from the Regina Police Service, on the morning of May 23, they received a call on the 4000 block of Rae Street of a theft from a vehicle.

Duffle bags of the Riot’s football jerseys and pants were stolen from the equipment man’s truck.

Since then, the Riot have asked for the community’s assistance through social media posts in finding the bags and getting the uniforms back.

On Wednesday, Kris Hadesbeck, the Riot’s head coach, said they just want the jerseys back.

“We aren’t looking to press charges, we aren’t looking for any legal action, we just want our jerseys back and no hard feelings if we get them back,” he said.

Al-Katib said a part of the Thunder football program is helping shape young people to think about their community and making it a better place for all.

He hopes Regina citizens pull through and keep a look out for the bags.

“I encourage anyone in the community who has information about where are the Riot’s uniforms, we really want to get those back to them,” he said.

The Regina Riot have three more games in their regular season. Their next game will be against the Manitoba Fearless in Regina on Sunday at 1 p.m.