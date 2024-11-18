Regina Urgent Care Centre still lacking personnel necessary for 24/7 service

Regina Urgent Care Centre (UCC) continues to operate at a reduced schedule — leading to the Saskatchewan NDP claiming an election promise has already been broken.

The new facility, which officially opened on July 2, has been operating from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., seven days a week.

It was expected that the facility would begin operating on a 24/7 schedule beginning in the fall.

Now, more than halfway through November, the NDP says the Saskatchewan Party has failed to fulfill its promise.

"Like many residents of this city, I’m very disappointed but not surprised that the Sask. Party can’t get this facility fully staffed up," NDP Shadow Minister for Rural and Remote Health Meara Conway told reporters Monday.

"This government isn’t listening to healthcare workers and is driving them out of the province in droves."

Prior to the Regina UCC opening, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reported that out of a goal of 130 full-time staff, it had successfully recruited 117.

NDP Shadow Minister for Rural and Remote Health Meara Conway speaking to reporters outside of the Regina Urgent Care Centre. (Wayne Mantyka/CTV News)

According to job listings on saskdocs.ca, three physician positions at the centre remain unfilled.

In a statement to CTV News, the SHA said that it is currently engaged with the Ministry of Health in assessing the first few months of the UCC’s operations.

"This will establish a better understanding of the impact of the UCC on overall system capacity, and support future planning for necessary physician coverage and staffing levels to meet patient volumes," the statement from the authority read.

"This will also assist us in determining when expansion to 24 hour per day operations will occur."

According to the SHA, since its opening, the Regina UCC has treated more than 15,500 patients — averaging 114 patients a day.

-With files from Wayne Mantyka.