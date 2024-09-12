Regina woman facing charges after allegedly stealing police cruiser

An 18-year-old woman in Regina is facing several charges after she allegedly took off in a stolen police vehicle following officer’s efforts to assist her.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) detailed the incident in a news release published early Thursday.

On Wednesday, at around 5:30 p.m., an officer responded to the area of 8th Avenue to assist a woman who appeared to be in distress and was asking for help.

The officer came to her aid and determined that she was not in distress. As a next step, police transported the woman to a home where she would be allowed to stay with individuals known to her.

As the officer was confirming if the woman was welcome at the home, police say the woman climbed into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away.

The officer attempted to remove the woman but after a short struggle, she was able to put the vehicle in drive and leave the area.

Police tracked the stolen cruiser via GPS and at approximately 6:05 p.m. it was involved in a minor collision while in slow moving traffic at Dewdney Avenue and McCarthy Boulevard.

The woman was arrested and charged shortly after.

The 18-year-old accused is facing three total charges including theft of a motor vehicle, operating a conveyance dangerous to the public and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused made her first court appearance Thursday morning in Regina.