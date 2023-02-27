Report recommends new aquatic centre, central library and event centre for Regina

A new multi-purpose event centre, aquatic centre and central library are some of the recommendations made by the Regina Catalyst Committee in its finalized report that’s expected to be presented to executive committee this week.

The report comes after a lengthy review of survey results that were released in December 2022.

The report stated “a new multi-purpose event centre be constructed within the downtown core with a specific location to be determined after a re-evaluation of possible locations based on the decision making matrix.”

According to the report, a new aquatic centre should be constructed at the current site of the Lawson Aquatic Centre, with the Yards site considered as a secondary location.

The construction of a new central library was also recommended within the downtown core, however preference was given to the existing location.

SURVEY RESULTS

Catalyst Committee survey results released in December of 2022 revealed that replacing the Brandt Centre was something that was “not at all a priority” for 41.6 per cent of people who completed the survey.

Additionally, 14.5 per cent of respondents said that replacing the Brandt Centre is “somewhat a priority” for them, 9.5 per cent of survey respondents said replacing the Brandt Centre was a “high priority.”

A new aquatics centre was “not at all a priority” for 27.5 of survey respondents, 26.7 per cent felt the same way about replacing the Central Library.

Private investments were how most residents felt the two projects should be funded if they were to go ahead in the future.

In December, the City of Regina said 4,438 people completed the Catalyst Committee survey, which resulted in the city receiving more than 12,000 open-ended comments.

OTHER RECOMMENDATIONS

Other recommendations in the finalized report included introducing a permanent specialized agency to advance major catalyst projects.

The agency would also, “support and maximize economic benefits for Regina.”

A recommendation was also made to put in place an interim use plan for the Yards site if it is not selected as a location for a major project.

“Catalyst Projects should be spaced within a timeline that supports the necessary skilled labour for the development and the necessary financial capacity to manage the significant project costs. The current age of several of the affected, existing facilities will require an interim maintenance and improvement plan to support the sustainability of facilities not slated for replacement in the near term,” the report explained.

Regina’s Executive Committee will meet to discuss the finalized report on Wednesday morning at city hall.

More information can be read here.