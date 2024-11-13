Residents cast their ballots for Regina civic election

It’s voting day in Regina. This time, residents can have their say on who they’d like to see as mayor, city councillors and school board trustee.

Polls in the city opened at 9 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

The chilly temperatures and long lines did not deter voters from coming out. CTV News was able to catch up with voters at polling stations across the city.

Jeni Bosch, a resident, is no stranger to voting in civic elections. She said it’s important to have your voice heard.

“It’s our civic duty to be able to participate in democracy I guess.” Bosch said. “There is a low voter turnout, I feel it’s important that we all step up and go do our civic duty.”

“It’s just important to vote. Get your voice out there and make your voice heard,” said Hilary Leier.

“If you don’t vote, it doesn’t really help anybody,” Brayden Wickenheiser explained.

Many people were lined up outside Lakeview Elementary School. A line that wrapped around the school.

“It’s easy to get swept up in the federal election and the provincial election, but municipal civic elections are just as important,” a resident outside of Lakeview Elementary School said.

It was Nadia Most’s first time voting in a civic election.

“I’m pretty involved in politics and knowing what’s going on. I think it’s really important to know what’s going on in your city and your province and your country.”

Saul Lipton also stood in line at Lakeview Elementary School. He said if residents don’t vote, they can’t complain.

“If I want to complain, I better come out and vote to have a say,” he said.

“People are concerned of what’s happening. They want maybe change. I want fiscal responsibility which is a big problem to get all these megaprojects and everything’s falling apart around us,” Lipton said.

Some issues voters would like to see a change in include issues surrounding schools and infrastructure.

“Definitely affordability and all that stuff that’s happening in schools with pronouns and locker room stuff,” said Leier.

“I’m hoping to have somebody that’ll be better for the infrastructure of Regina. That’s usually how I vote,” Wickenheiser added.