Residents of Regina neighbourhood fed up with excessive vehicle noise
Lakeview residents in Regina say they are fed up with excessive vehicle noise coming from roads near the legislative building.
Squealing tires, revving engines and loud mufflers have been a nuisance for residents in the area for some time and on Tuesday night they met with both police and government officials to push for more enforcement.
Residents say the noise can be heard at all times of the night.
However, the most common times appear to be between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to those at the meeting.
“You can hear them turning donuts over near the legislature and firing up their engines so that they backfire,” resident Rod McDonald said.
“It is just an absolute nuisance, it’s also a danger and safety issue and hopefully we can come to some sort of a conclusion,” another resident, Chris Pasterfield added.
Several Regina Police Service (RPS) officers were present at the meeting to hear the concerns and encouraged residents to reach out to them.
“If you’ve got concerns come and talk to us,” Acting Chief Dean Rae said. “We’ll work with you and try and resolve those concerns because at the end of the day we’re only going to be as good at what we’re doing as the support we have from our community,” Rae said.
Ward 1 Coun. Cheryl Stadnichuk is also hoping for a resolution.
“I am concerned because people want to feel safe and they’re concerned about the racing and stunting and that it might cause an accident,” she said.
Regina police recently obtained new equipment that precisely measures muffler noise.
RPS also said it is considering special enforcement near the legislative building in the near future.
In June, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) announced new regulations for “excessively noisy vehicles.”
The new rules mean that all light vehicles must be quieter than 101.3 decibels.
Passenger cars, trucks, minivans, SUVs and motorcycles are all included.
-- With files from Wayne Mantyka and David Prisciak.
