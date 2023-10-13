Regina

    • Richmound, Sask. residents planning rally to force 'QAnon queen' and supporters out of community

    A representative for the Village of Richmound says residents of the small community in southwestern Saskatchewan and towns nearby are planning a rally in hopes of forcing a ‘QAnon queen’ and her supporters to move out.

    According to media relations specialist Cherish Francis, the rally will be held at noon on Saturday after Richmound Mayor Brad Miller holds a news conference at the village’s town office at 11:30 a.m.

    "People are ready to drive them out of town," Francis told CTV News on Friday.

    Representatives from communities nearby including Fox Valley and Leader are also expected to be alongside Miller during the news conference, Francis said.

    Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed “queen of Canada” and her supporters have been staying on a private property that was formerly a school in Richmound since they were forced out of the town of Kamsack on Sept. 13.

    The U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League describes Didulo as a “Canadian QAnon figure” who has called for “violent action” against those who help administer COVID-19 vaccines to kids.

    Since the group's arrival in Richmound in September, RCMP have been investigating threats that included claims that public executions would be taking place on those who opposed the group staying in the community.

    Richmound and area residents have said they are uncomfortable with the cult-like group staying in the village of a little more than 100 people, with some admitting they feel unsafe.

    RCMP have set up a mobile detachment in Richmound which they said is staffed 24 hours a day and seven days per week to respond to any potential calls for service in the area.

    Richmound, Sask. is located north of Maple Creek about 445 kilometres west of Regina near the Alberta border.

    -- With Files from Rory MacLean and Caitlin Brezinski.

    Regina Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News