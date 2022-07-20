Rider D'haquille Williams receives single game suspension after pre-game 'altercation'

The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced Wednesday that Saskatchewan receiver D’haquille Williams will be suspended for a single game in response to an altercation prior to July 18’s Touchdown Atlantic.

According to the CFL, Williams “ripped off an opponent’s helmet and threw it at him.”

The opponent, Toronto Argonaut defensive back Shaquille Richardson, faces the maximum fine imposed by the league (half a game check), for allegedly initiating the confrontation by crossing into Saskatchewan’s territory during the pre-game warmup.

Richardson later punched Williams during the game, according to the CFL news release.

“Such pre-game hostilities are unacceptable and the use of a helmet as a weapon is especially dangerous,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Neither is to be tolerated.”

Toronto Argonaut defensive lineman Eli Mencer is also facing a one-game suspension for derogatory language towards an official made during the same game.