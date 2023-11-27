Rider head coach search narrowed down to 2 candidates: reports

According to reports from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the race to become the next head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders is down to two potential candidates.

Lalji posted on X Monday evening that the team had conducted final in-person interviews with Corey Mace, the Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator and Buck Pierce, the offensive coordinator for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich is “no longer in the mix” for the job, per Lalji.

Mace played several seasons with the Calgary Stampeders from 2010 to 2015. He’d begin his coaching career with the Stamps following his retirement as a defensive line coach, winning a Grey Cup with the organization in 2018.

In 2022, Mace was named the Argos defensive coordinator, helping the double blue win the Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium the same season. He was considered a finalist for Ottawa’s vacant head coaching job the following offseason, but he ultimately remained with the Argonauts.

The Argos finished the 2023 season 16-2 with the third-lowest points against in the CFL, behind only Winnipeg and Montreal.

Buck Pierce has been with the Blue Bombers organization as a coach since his playing career came to a close in 2014. Starting out as a running backs coach, the former quarterback became the team’s offensive coordinator in 2020, winning the Grey Cup in 2021.

Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea confirmed one CFL team had been given permission to speak with Pierce on Monday.

I’m told the #Riders HC job will come down to either #Argos DC Corey Mace or #Bombers OC Buck Pierce. Both have been in for final in person interviews. @TSN_Sports @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/hSCDoHj2Y0 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 27, 2023

The Riders have been without a head coach since the team opted not to renew Craig Dickenson’s contract in October.

With files from TSN's Farhan Lalji and the Canadian Press