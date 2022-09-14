Riders' Cody Fajardo and wife announce birth of son

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo and his wife Laura have announced the birth of their son, Luca.

In a tweet Fajardo said Luca was born at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday morning, adding that everyone is happy and healthy.

Baby Luca Arrived Sept 14th at 1:42 AM. Mom & baby are happy & healthy. @LauraV_Fajardo is as tough as they come she was absolutely amazing. God really blessed us with this little one! To everyone that has reached out & showered us with love & prayers we can’t thank you enough. — Cody Fajardo (@CodyFajardo17) September 14, 2022

The Riders also acknowledged the newest addition to the Fajardo family.

Check out our latest roster move!



Congratulations Cody and Laura on the arrival of baby Luca! https://t.co/8MUhf157eV pic.twitter.com/wiXXZ5byuM — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) September 14, 2022

The Green and White are back in action on Friday night when they host the Edmonton Elks at Mosaic Stadium.