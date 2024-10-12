Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host their first playoff game at Mosaic Stadium since 2021 after a convincing 39-8 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday night.

It was also their fourth straight win since returning from a bye-week.

The Green and White can also still take first place in the CFL’s West Division. To do that they will need to defeat the Calgary Stampeders in their final game of the regular season and see Winnipeg lose in Montreal.

Both the Riders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have a bye-week coming up and won't play again until Week 21, the final week of the 2024 regular season.

The CFL’s Western Semi-Final will be on Saturday Nov. 2. The Western Final is scheduled for a week later, Nov. 9.

More to come…