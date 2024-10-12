Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host their first playoff game at Mosaic Stadium since 2021 after a convincing 39-8 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday night.
It was also their fourth straight win since returning from a bye-week.
The Green and White can also still take first place in the CFL’s West Division. To do that they will need to defeat the Calgary Stampeders in their final game of the regular season and see Winnipeg lose in Montreal.
Both the Riders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have a bye-week coming up and won't play again until Week 21, the final week of the 2024 regular season.
The CFL’s Western Semi-Final will be on Saturday Nov. 2. The Western Final is scheduled for a week later, Nov. 9.
More to come…
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
‘I’ll make sure you live forever': Bill Vigars, the publicist responsible for promoting Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope passes away
Vigars passed away peacefully in a B.C. hospital earlier this week. He was 78.
Picture-perfect engagement under Manitoba northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
5 things not to say to a grieving friend
It’s almost impossible to know what to say to someone in the throes of grief. We all want to say something comforting. Very few of us know what that is.
Bomb threat sent to BC NDP campaign office on Vancouver Island
A BC NDP campaign office in Campbell River received a bomb threat Friday afternoon, according to the party.
Report says at least 55 children died or disappeared at B.C. residential school
A British Columbia First Nation says at least 55 children died or disappeared while attending a residential school near Williams Lake, more than triple the number recorded for the institution in the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation memorial register.
A vehicle dropping off a shooting victim struck 3 nurses, critically wounding 1
A vehicle fleeing a Philadelphia hospital after dropping off a gunshot victim early Saturday struck three nurses who were trying to treat the patient, injuring one critically, authorities said.
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
Murder charges for two men in connection with Old Montreal fire
Two young men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal fire in Old Montreal that killed Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her daughter Vérane Reynaud-Geraudie on Oct. 4.
Possible Listeria contamination leads to the recall of Rana brand sauce: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken and Mushroom sauce, citing possible Listeria contamination.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Saskatchewan Party unveils campaign platform
The Saskatchewan Party laid out its platform on Saturday, outlining their plan if they get re-elected in the Oct. 28 provincial election.
-
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
'This is something special': Tec Voc Hornets taking Winnipeg high school football league by storm
Tec Voc has started 6-0 – leading the AAA division as the only undefeated team.
Edmonton
-
Yellowhead Trail closed in both directions after crash Saturday night
A stretch of Yellowhead Trail in north Edmonton was closed Saturday night after a serious crash.
-
Witnesses wanted in suspicious death near High Level Bridge
A man's death is under investigation after he was found critically injured on the LRT foot path near the High Level Bridge on Friday night.
-
Alberta's school cell phone ban has been in place for one month. Here's how families and staff think it's going
CTV News Edmonton spoke with two families, as well as Edmonton's public and Catholic school divisions, about the first month of school with Alberta's school cellphone ban.
Calgary
-
Calgary Public Library locations closed due to cybersecurity breach
Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations closed early on Friday following a cyber attack.
-
Biogas project removed website after anti-greenwashing law came into effect
The company behind a contentious biogas project near High River removed its website after Canada’s anti-greenwashing rules came into effect.
-
Lewis' late TD lifts Elks to 23-18 win, season series sweep of Stampeders
Eugene Lewis caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Tre Ford with 1:09 remaining in the game to lead the Edmonton Elks to a 23-18 win over the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday.
Lethbridge
-
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
-
Lethbridge Corn Maze celebrates 25th anniversary with Monday fundraiser
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
-
'So much excitement': Aurora borealis light show amazes Lethbridge photographers
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
Toronto
-
‘Deeply troubling’: Jewish girls’ school in North York hit by gunfire for the second time
Toronto police are investigating after a Jewish girls' school in North York was hit by gunfire for the second time this year.
-
Parents across GTA warned by some private daycares that they may pull out of $10-a-day program
Parents at some private, for-profit daycares across the GTA are being warned that their fees could soon be doubling as operators consider pulling out of the national $10-a-day child-care program.
-
What's open, closed, and what to do in Toronto over the Thanksgiving weekend
Here is a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s on in the GTA during Thanksgiving weekend 2024:
Ottawa
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
Ottawa firefighters rescue person who fell down ventilation shaft
Firefighters help to rescue a person that fell over through the sidewalk into a ventilation shaft in downtown Ottawa on Saturday.
-
Man found dead after ATV crash in Gananoque River
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after was found dead in a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash.
Montreal
-
Murder charges for two men in connection with Old Montreal fire
Two young men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal fire in Old Montreal that killed Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her daughter Vérane Reynaud-Geraudie on Oct. 4.
-
Asylum seeker advocates tired of Quebec rhetoric aimed at refugees
For months, Premier Francois Legault has said Quebec has too many people crossing the border and has demanded that the federal government step in to send them to other provinces.
-
More and bigger spiders noticeable in Montreal this fall
Spiders are larger and more visible in the Montreal area in the fall as they prepare to lay their eggs before the cold winter months.
Vancouver
-
Court untangles 'bizarre mess' that allowed Vancouver duplex owner to pay off mortgage after foreclosure, sale
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled on a case she describes as a "bizarre mess" in a decision issued earlier this week.
-
Bowen Island community divided as it tries to coexist with cougar
Ever since a cougar made its way from the mainland to the island almost three months ago, the community’s social media pages have been awash with questions about sightings, sounds and strange goings on. Some residents have posted warnings of deer carcasses spotted on the side of the road; others have described hearing strange caterwauling in the night.
-
'This is their safe place': Hockey program breaks barriers for Indigenous kids
A program that started in Nanaimo five years ago that teaches Indigenous kids how to play hockey is so popular that it’s expanding.
Vancouver Island
-
Bomb threat sent to BC NDP campaign office on Vancouver Island
A BC NDP campaign office in Campbell River received a bomb threat Friday afternoon, according to the party.
-
'This is their safe place': Hockey program breaks barriers for Indigenous kids
A program that started in Nanaimo five years ago that teaches Indigenous kids how to play hockey is so popular that it’s expanding.
-
Bowen Island community divided as it tries to coexist with cougar
Ever since a cougar made its way from the mainland to the island almost three months ago, the community’s social media pages have been awash with questions about sightings, sounds and strange goings on. Some residents have posted warnings of deer carcasses spotted on the side of the road; others have described hearing strange caterwauling in the night.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
London
-
‘I’ll make sure you live forever': Bill Vigars, the publicist responsible for promoting Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope passes away
Vigars passed away peacefully in a B.C. hospital earlier this week. He was 78.
-
Possible Listeria contamination leads to the recall of Rana brand sauce: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken and Mushroom sauce, citing possible Listeria contamination.
-
Western Mustangs cruise past Varsity Blues ahead of regular season finale next week
The Mustangs made quick work of Toronto in a rare Friday night OUA Football game.
Kitchener
-
What was lost - and found - after devastating Brantford club fire
Days after flames ripped through three units of the Mohawk Plaza, the club is still coming to terms with the loss.
-
Possible Listeria contamination leads to the recall of Rana brand sauce: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken and Mushroom sauce, citing possible Listeria contamination.
-
Joint forces' operation leads to seizure of 3.6 million unstamped cigarettes: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police West Region Highway Safety Division, Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team and the Ministry of Finance were involved in a joint forces operation on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
On Thanksgiving weekend, police remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road
Even on an average day, the intersection of Highway 17 at Highway 6 near Espanola is busy, but it’s especially steady on a Friday before a long weekend.
-
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
-
Government spending on flights for Canadians fleeing the Middle East unpopular, Nanos survey finds
Amid escalating violence in the Middle East, a majority of surveyed Canadians say they don't believe the costs associated with Canadians fleeing the region should be funded solely by the government.
Atlantic
-
Person of interest located in Nova Scotia homicide investigation
Halifax Regional Police located a person of interest in relation to a homicide.
-
Multiple Vehicle Collision near Wolfville, N.S.
A multiple vehicle collision took place Saturday morning on Hwy. 101 in Nova Scotia.
-
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were privileged to be friends with our sister': Family mourns murdered N.S. woman
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.