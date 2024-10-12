REGINA
Regina

    • Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game

    Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back C.J. Reavis (1) celebrates with defensive back DaMarcus Fields (22) and defensive back Nelson Lokombo (21) after recovering a fumble against the B.C. Lions during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Saturday, October 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back C.J. Reavis (1) celebrates with defensive back DaMarcus Fields (22) and defensive back Nelson Lokombo (21) after recovering a fumble against the B.C. Lions during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Saturday, October 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
    Share

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host their first playoff game at Mosaic Stadium since 2021 after a convincing 39-8 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday night.

    It was also their fourth straight win since returning from a bye-week. 

    The Green and White can also still take first place in the CFL’s West Division. To do that they will need to defeat the Calgary Stampeders in their final game of the regular season and see Winnipeg lose in Montreal.

    Both the Riders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have a bye-week coming up and won't play again until Week 21, the final week of the 2024 regular season. 

    The CFL’s Western Semi-Final will be on Saturday Nov. 2. The Western Final is scheduled for a week later, Nov. 9.

    More to come…

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News