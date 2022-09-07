Riders hold first practice since release of defensive lineman Garrett Marino
The Saskatchewan Roughriders took to the field in the first practice Wednesday since the release of American defensive lineman, Garrett Marino.
“It was a cumulative decision. It just got to be too much. You know, it starts wearing you down and becoming a distraction and he knows it. I don’t even think he was surprised,” said head coach Craig Dickenson.
“It is what it is. He was one of us and it’s unfortunate what happened, but we have to move on and try and win some football games,” said quarterback Cody Fajardo.
Marino garnered attention earlier in the season when he had a late hit on Ottawa Redblacks Quarterback, Jeremiah Masoli. As well, his antics following saw the defensive tackle receive the largest suspension in Canadian Football League (CFL) history.
In his first game back, he received a fine for another late hit, this time on B.C. Lions offensive lineman, Peter Godber.
“I felt like we did the best we could to try and give him a second chance, even a third chance. He just wasn’t able to turn it around but we wish him the best,” said Dickenson.
Marino was also condemned for a late hit on Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback, Zach Collaros in Sunday’s Labour Day Classic.
“When he sees the other colour, he hits it. He doesn’t know half the time, if it’s the quarterback, running back, o-lineman, if he sees a jersey of a different colour, he hits it,” said Dickenson. “That’s why he’s so darn good and disruptive but it also is a dangerous way to play and it gets you in trouble.”
“He’s definitely missed, man. He was a great player on the field. It’s unfortunate he’s not with us anymore,” said defensive lineman, Charleston Hughes.
It is unclear if Marino will sign with another team in the league. However, there is a provision that allows the commissioner to refuse any contract for the safety and well-being of players.
