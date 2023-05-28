Riders mark first pre-season win in 9 years in 30-27 victory over Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders came out on top in their first pre-season test on Saturday when they faced off against the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium. The victory marked their first pre-season win since 2014.
“Pre-season you can’t put too much in it. But anytime you can win a game, especially when you’re trailing and come back and win a game, it’s good for the locker room,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.
The Riders were without their starting quarterback, newly acquired Trevor Harris, who missed much of week two of training camp to be present for the birth of his third child.
Instead, the green and white broke up play with Jake Dolegala, Mason Fine, and Shea Patterson.
Dolegala opened the game and played the entire first quarter. However, there was not much action. The game remained scoreless after the first 15 minutes.
BC would eventually get on the board first with a 38 yard field goal to make it 3-0 with 12:45 to go in the second quarter.
9:35 in the second quarter the Riders would capitalize on a B.C. penalty that moved them to the one yard line. Dolegala would run it in for the first touchdown of the game. Saskatchewan’s David Solie missed the extra point making it a 6-3 game for the green and white.
Solie would redeem himself at 5:09 of the second quarter with a 22 yard field goal from to make it 9-3 Riders.
With 53 seconds to go in the first half B.C. would strike back with their first touchdown of the game. The extra point proved to be good making it 10-9 for the Lions.
The Riders would put Shea Patterson in for their final drive of the half.
He would eventually lead the team to attempting a 51 yard field goal attempt with one second remaining. But Solie would go wide keeping the score 10-9 for the Lions at the half.
In the first half Dolegala went 12 for 17 throwing for 92 yards. He also had 3 rushes for 23 yards including the team’s lone touchdown. Patterson went 4 for 5 for 34 yards.
The Lions would open the second half with a field goal on their first drive to increase their lead to 13-9 with just over 12 minutes to go in the third quarter.
B.C. would continue to dominate the third quarter with another touchdown just over the six minute mark. With the extra point it would stand 20-9 for the Lions.
With just under two minutes to go in the third quarter, Shea Patterson would finally find the back of the end zone with a 25 yard pass to Keith Corbin.
“I’m trying to make the team really. But the older guys are showing us rookies how to work and I appreciate them a lot,” said Corbin on his first touchdown with the Riders.
“First couple of drives, I was a little rusty getting the kinks out I felt like. As I got that second half going I kind of got the party started with Keith on that touchdown,” Patterson said.
The Riders decided to go for two points and would be successful with a pass to Javian Hawkins to tighten the Lions lead to within 3.
But it would not take long for the Lions to strike back. Quarterback Mason Fine finally entered the game to start the fourth quarter however would throw a pick to B.C. Lions linebacker and local Regina product Ryder Varga who would take it in for a touchdown.
27-17 for BC with just over 14 minutes to go in the game.
“You go out there and about the worst possible thing that could happen, happened. I was down there for a minute but had great teammates and coaches come over there and rest and get that mentality back,” Fine said after the game.
The talks proved to work as Fine would redeem himself on the next drive eventually throwing a 12 yard touchdown pass to veteran receiver, Mitch Picton.
However, Kaare Vedvik’s extra point attempt was wide. 27-23 with just under 10 minutes to go.
With under three minutes to go it was déjà vu as Mason Fine would once again find Mitch Picton in the back of the end zone for a touchdown but this time Vedvik would land the extra point to make it 30-27 for the Riders.
“Mason, great comeback,” exclaimed Dickenson. “You know that touchdown at the end was the same play as the interception, same play. So that’s a really great bounce back.”
All three quarterbacks are fighting to be the backup behind Harris this season and after all three had strong performance Saturday night, Dickenson says the decision will not get any easier.
“We’re hoping after watching the film we can have a little clarity but may not be clear and that’s good when you have tough decisions to make,” said Dickenson.
The Riders also showed improvement on the offensive line after allowing zero sacks on the night. But there is still some fine tuning needed before they take to the field in the regular season after still allowing seven penalties in the matchup.
“Too many again. We’re going to work hard at it. The accountability starts immediately after the game I had a visit with them and I feel like penalties are a result of either you’re just not winning your matchup or you’re just being selfish,” Dickenson told reporters.
Saskatchewan will have one more chance to prove themselves in the pre-season when they hit the road to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers next weekend.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Turkiye's Erdogan wins 5th term as president, extending rule into 3rd decade
Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection Sunday, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade in a country reeling from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.
Venice authorities investigate after canal turns fluorescent green
Venetian authorities are investigating after a patch of fluorescent green water appeared in the famed Grand Canal on Sunday morning.
Blais scores 2 as Canada downs Germany 5-2 for record 28th title at hockey worlds
Samuel Blais scored two goals to rally Canada to a 5-2 victory over Germany in the final of the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.
Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the U.S. is coming after their haul
Less than two months after he pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol, Texas resident Daniel Goodwyn appeared on Tucker Carlson's then-Fox News show and promoted a website where supporters could donate money to Goodwyn and other rioters whom the site called 'political prisoners.'
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
Alberta NDP holds rally in Calgary, UCP talks about crime, mental health supports
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley held a major rally in downtown Calgary Saturday morning, while her United Conservative rival had no public events planned this weekend after a final pitch to voters a day earlier.
'The Little Mermaid' makes box office splash with US$95.5 million opening
'The Little Mermaid' made moviegoers want to be under the sea on Memorial Day weekend.
Paul Walker honoured by brother Cody who names newborn son after the ‘Fast & Furious’ star
As seen in People, Cody Walker and his wife Felicia have named their newborn son Paul, in tribute to the fallen 'Fast & Furious' star. Paul Barrett ('Bear') Walker was born late last month.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors voting on tax abatement for embattled Lighthouse Supported Living
On Wednesday, Saskatoon city councillors will decide whether to extend the property tax abatement for the Lighthouse Supported Living Inc.
-
80 workers face layoffs as Olymel closes pig farms in Alberta and Saskatchewan
About 80 workers at Olymel pig farms in Alberta and Saskatchewan are facing layoffs, as the company moves to cull six production facilities in the next few months.
-
Saskatoon police investigating suspicious death in Confederation Place
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the Confederation neighbourhood on Saturday night.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP investigating possible drowning at Whiteshell Provincial Park
A Winnipeg boy may have drowned at Whiteshell Provincial Park, according to RCMP.
-
Sea Bears win debut as professional basketball returns to Winnipeg
Winnipeg's new professional basketball team is off to a winning start as fans flocked downtown Saturday to welcome the sport's return to our city.
-
RCMP looking for missing Chemawawin 17-year-old
RCMP in Chemawawin First Nation are searching for a missing teenager from the area.
Calgary
-
Economy, health care, trust: Alberta election campaign hits final day before vote
Both Smith and Notley agree the vote will be one of the most consequential in decades, featuring two leaders in their 50s who have been both premier and Opposition leader.
-
Thousands of runners lace up for 59th annual Calgary Marathon
Thousands of runners laced up their shoes and toed the line for the 59th annual Calgary Marathon Calgary Marathon on Sunday, including a 92-year-old rookie, a pair of world record setting runners handcuffed to each other, and a Ukrainian runner who paid tribute to her homeland.
-
Fire activity picks up Sunday with return of hot, dry conditions
Fire activity in Alberta picked up overnight Saturday, with Alberta Wildfire counting 57 wildfires Sunday afternoon, including 17 which were classified as out of control.
Edmonton
-
Economy, health care, trust: Alberta election campaign hits final day before vote
Both Smith and Notley agree the vote will be one of the most consequential in decades, featuring two leaders in their 50s who have been both premier and Opposition leader.
-
Fire activity picks up Sunday with return of hot, dry conditions
Fire activity in Alberta picked up overnight Saturday, with Alberta Wildfire counting 57 wildfires Sunday afternoon, including 17 which were classified as out of control.
-
Person injured in southwest Edmonton fire
A fire at a condominium in southwest Edmonton sent one person to hospital Sunday morning.
Toronto
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Scarborough
A man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Scarborough.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's tourism sector 'recovering faster' than expected this spring
Ottawa Tourism President Michael Crockatt says Ottawa's tourism sector is "recovering faster that we forecast that we would," as events like the Canadian Tulip Festival and Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend attract big crowds to Ottawa.
-
Ethiopia's Adane wins Ottawa marathon, Canada's Elmore second among women
Ethiopia's Yihunilign Adane and Waganesh Mekasha were first overall among men and women respectively at this year's Tartan Ottawa International Marathon. Canada's Malindi Elmore came in second place among women.
-
Senators sale watch enters a new week and Canada Day lineup will be unveiled: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Vancouver
-
Fatal stabbing, targeted shooting under investigation in Vancouver
Two homicides this weekend drew heavy police presence to South Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood and the West End’s Davie Village.
-
Early snowmelt in Western mountains means drier summers, more wildfire risk: study
Leaner snowpack in Western Canada and United States mountain ranges is causing drier summers and increasing wildfire risk, says a new study from the University of Colorado Boulder.
-
‘A crime of passion’: Bizarre B.C. bakery break-in caught on camera
The owner of a cake shop in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood braced for the worst when she found her store had been broken into Friday morning. But what she found captured by a security camera was a break-in beyond her wildest imagination.
Montreal
-
Heightened forest fire risk as Quebec approaches week of hot weather
With hot weather forecasted across Quebec this week, the province's forest fire agency is advising the public not to light outdoor fires until at least Thursday.
-
Two dead, three injured after head-on collision in Quebec's Eastern Townships
Two women are dead and three people, including children, are injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Quebec's Eastern Townships on Saturday night. The collision occurred at about 11:45 p.m. near Farnham, about 60 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
-
WATCH: Baby falcons hatching atop Montreal tower
It's a joyous day for Eve, resident falcon at the Université de Montreal: her babies are hatching. The event is being live-streamed on Sunday from a nest box atop the 23rd floor of a tower on campus.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Transit offering free rides to cyclists in Victoria next week
BC Transit is offering cyclists free rides for Go By Bike Week in Victoria.
-
Vancouver Island facing highest monthly cost for nutritious food in B.C.
Everyone is experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store these days, and a new report is putting a dollar figure on how much it’s costing families, per month, to eat healthy.
-
Road closures coming for Oak Bay half marathon
Commuters should expect road closures in the Oak Bay area on Sunday morning for the Oak Bay Half Marathon.
Atlantic
-
RCMP urges Upper Tantallon residents to evacuate due to out-of-control fire
Residents of a subdivision in Upper Tantallon, N.S., are being evacuated from their homes Sunday afternoon as crews respond to a large fire in the residential area that continues to spread.
-
Air quality alerts issued in Nova Scotia as wildfires burn
Environment Canada has issued air quality alerts for Shelburne County and western Halifax County due to the presence of wildfire smokes.
-
Crews battle wildfire in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Firefighters from the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Renewables are also fighting a fire in a wooded area in Lower Sackville, N.S., between Second Lake and Sackville Lakes Provincial Park.
Northern Ontario
-
'Sudbury Rocks' rocks the downtown core once more
After a brief hiatus and a few years of virtual runs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sudbury Rocks: Race/Run/Walk Marathon returned Sunday to the downtown core with more than 1,200 people taking part and raising at least 50,000 for the Northern Cancer Foundation.
-
Officials report seven active forest fires in the northeast region
There are six new forest fires confirmed in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Saturday evening, bringing the active number of fires in the region to seven.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Ager Hasan found guilty, Cambridge woman climbs Everest, fireworks arrest
Ager Hasan being found guilty of second-degree murder, a Cambridge woman climbing Mount Everest, and free tuition for some First Nations students round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Eric Idle gets on stage for Monty Python's Spamalot at Stratford Festival
The Stratford Festival is no stranger to star power, but those experiencing Monty Python's Spamalot got a lot more than they paid for.