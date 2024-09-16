Riders' Miles Brown gets max fine for hit on Chris Streveler during Banjo Bowl

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive lineman Miles Brown was handed the maximum allowable fine for a low hit on Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler, the Canadian Football League (CFL) said on Monday.

Brown appeared to be falling to the ground when he simultaneously attempted to tackle the Bombers pivot, catching Streveler in the knee area in the third quarter.

Streveler appeared to be in considerable pain and was helped off the field. He later posted on social media that he suffered torn ligaments in one of his knees.

The 29-year-old was also seen leaving the stadium using crutches.

The Riders lost the game 26-21 and have now dropped four straight games since tying Ottawa on Aug. 8.

Brown meanwhile has played in 11 games this season and has made 11 tackles and two sacks along with one forced fumble.

He was also fined for what the CFL said was a high hit to the Bombers starting quarterback Zach Collaros the week prior during the Labour Day Classic at Mosaic Stadium.