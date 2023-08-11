Riders QB Fine injured in loss to Montreal

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are hopeful that Mason Fine did not suffer a long term injury in Friday night's 41-12 loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

The 26-year old quarterback was scrambling, trying to get a first down, when he slid to avoid a tackle, and came up limping.

“We feel good about Jake, so I didn’t feel like it was an emotional let down. I think Mason’s going to be ok, we’re optimistic that it won’t be a long term injury,” said head coach Craig Dickenson. Fine was helped to the sideline by training staff, holding his right hamstring area, and did not return to the contest. Riders back-up Jake Dolegala finished the game.

“Obviously it sucks for Mason to go down, you never want to see that happen. But he’ll be back before you know it, I don’t really know what’s going on with him. But that’s my job as a backup to be ready,” said Dolegala.

At the time of his injury, Fine had completed five of nine passes for 20 yards and rushed the ball three times for 14 yards.

Fine took over the Riders’ starting job from Trevor Harris who suffered a season-ending injury earlier this season

Fine entered the night with 87 completions for 998 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions over eight games.

No official word yet on just how much time Fine may miss.