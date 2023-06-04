Riders release 22 from roster, including veteran RB Kienan LaFrance

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have updated their roster following their 2-0 performance in the 2023 pre-season.

Notably, all four quarterbacks, starter Trevor Harris as well as backups Mason Fine, Jake Dolegala and Shea Patterson remain on the roster.

The green and white released a total of 22 players on Sunday. The most notable release was veteran running back Kienan LaFrance, who’s been with the club since 2019.

Since then, LaFrance has represented the Riders in 43 games. Last season, he recorded nine carries for 39 yards and five receptions for 28 yards.

Prior to his service with the green and white, LaFrance played for the Ottawa Redblacks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Other releases included:

Defensive linemen Stefen Banks, Adonis Boone, Stefen Banks, Jerry Garner Jr., and Keshaun Moore.

Offensive linemen Diego Alatorre Montoya, Adonis Boone, Phil Saleh and Tre’Mond Shorts.

Linebackers Kyrei Fisher-Morris, Kolby Harvell-Peel and Ryan Henry.

Defensive backs Devin Jones, Leon O’Neal Jr. Kosi Onyeka and La’Andre Thomas.

Running backs B.J. Emmons, Javian Hawkins and Rodney Smith.

Wide receivers Keith Corbin III, Isaiah McKoy and Randy Satterfield.

As well as kicker David Solie.

The Riders signed offensive lineman Colin Kelly following a stint in the XFL.

Kelly is a veteran of 90 CFL games having played for the Edmonton Elks, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Ottawa Redblacks.

Practice roster additions for the green and white included defensive linemen Christian Albright and Cody Roscoe, defensive backs Rodney Clemons and Deontai Williams, offensive linemen Brandon Council and Zack Fry, linebackers T.J. Brunson, Matt Dean and Lukas Ruoss, as well as wide receivers Kalija Lipscomb and Kendall Watson.

The Riders will return to the field for their first regular season practice on June 7, leading up to their first matchup of the 2023 regular season against the Edmonton Elks on Sunday, June 11 at 5 p.m. CST at Commonwealth Stadium.