Riders return to practice without Bane Jr. and Armstead

The Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to practice Tuesday for the first time following their victory over the Ottawa Redblacks but the win cost them some key pieces on offence.

Wide receiver Shawn Bane Jr. had to be carted off the field after sustaining a low hit that injured his right knee.

“It’s not looking the greatest. But it’s just at the point where I think we may have dodged a few bullets that it’s not the case that everyone thinks it is,” said head coach Corey Mace following practice.

As well, running back Ryquell Armstead was absent on Tuesday after he sustained a shoulder injury that led to him in a sling late in the game.

“I think the first game matched with the second one, he took a couple good shots in there. So we’re going to slow play it here for the week and then make a decision [later] but as you guys know, you have to practice [to play] for the most part so we’ll see,” Mace told reporters.

Mace added there is still depth at the position between Frankie Hickson and Thomas Bertrand-Hudon. Bertrand-Hudon was the lone touchdown scorer for the Riders in Saturday’s matchup. But they could also see the likes of veteran A.J. Ouellette back in the lineup as he returned as a limited participant at practice Tuesday. He is eligible to suit up for next week’s game.

“He took a couple snaps [today]. We’ll see, I want to be smart with A.J. Obviously when we pull the pin on that we know exactly how he’s going to play. But it’s great to see him,” Mace said.

As for Bane’s replacement, it was Jerreth Sterns running primarily with the starting receivers. Sterns has been in and out of the lineup all season. He’s suited up for nine games this season where he has recorded 25 receptions for 324 yards.

“I’m out here running every day, I’m still getting my lifts in, still getting my scout team and everything. So you’re ready physically but mentally when you get taken out of the lineup it can be easy to check out. But I did a good job of not doing that. So It’s easy to stay engaged,” Sterns shared.

“We’ve been saying all year we have the deepest receiving room in the league and I think we’ve shown that no matter who’s in [the lineup]. So I’m just excited to be back.”

Receiver Mitch Picton was also back at practice for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury back in Week 11.

During last week’s matchup, the Riders defence proved to be dominant once again. They forced three turnovers on the night, but it got the best of them at the end of the game when defensive back, Deontai Williams had an aggressive tackle on Redblacks’ receiver, Kalil Pimpleton in the final play of the game.

The result was an ejection for Williams and an overheated mess between both benches. There is no word yet on if Williams will be fined or suspended for his actions, but Mace said he has spoken to Williams about the incident. On Tuesday, he was seen practicing with the backups but Mace stated that was not so much as a repercussion for his actions but being ready in the event he does get suspended.

“It’s physical enough as is. Obviously no one is ever intending to hurt anyone. I believe he could’ve gone about it a different way. But the melee and all that stuff that happened after that’s not what we’re about and that exactly what we’re trying to get away from. It’s another opportunity for us to learn from the situation and be better,” Mace said.