Riders sign University of Saskatchewan kicker David Solie

University of Saskatchewan Huskies kicker David Solie. (Source: GetMyPhoto.ca/University of Saskatchewan) University of Saskatchewan Huskies kicker David Solie. (Source: GetMyPhoto.ca/University of Saskatchewan)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener