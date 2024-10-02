Riders' Trevor Harris named CFL Player of the Month for September

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Trevor Harris was named the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Player of the Month for September on Wednesday.

From Week 13 through Week 17 of the CFL season Harris went 94 for 139 (69.1 per cent) on passes for 1,218 total yards and eight touchdowns in four games.

In Week 13, the Labour Day Classic game, Harris tallied up 368 passing yards, a season high 27 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 35-33 loss to Winnipeg.

Harris also threw for 268 yards on Sept. 20 in a 37-29 Riders win in Calgary and 315 yards this past Saturday when the Riders topped Ottawa 29-16 for their second straight victory.

Along with Harris Riders’ defensive back Marcus Sayles was also recognized as one of September’s defensive players of the month. In four games Sayles made 12 defensive tackles, three pass knockdowns and two interceptions, which were his third and fourth of the season tying a career high he set in 2022.

The Riders will go for their third straight win Saturday when they face the Elks in Edmonton.

