Riders unveil Indigenous designed logo for upcoming kisiskaciwan game for truth and reconciliation

The Saskatchewan Roughriders unveiled their special First Nation-designed logo ahead of Saturday’s kisiskaciwan game for truth and reconciliation against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The logo was designed by Chris Chipak of Red Pheasant Cree Nation and will be worn on the players’ helmets and also showcased on television and throughout Mosaic Stadium during the game.

All clubs in the CFL have special Indigenous-designed logos for Week 17 of the season that will commemorate National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

“My goal has always been to have my work leave a story, even when art can’t be seen the stories carry on. My focus on this piece was to promote the importance of the land and the beauty of the prairies,” Chipak said in a news release.

“I hope as this logo is revealed it provides healing, hope and inclusion to all. I wanted this to be a timeless logo that heals us from the past, make us feel in the present, and gives us hope for a better future.”

Chipak says the logo conveys a deep cultural meaning through all of its elements, adding he was inspired by the Treaty 4 flag to add the buffalo.

Merchandise with the logo will also be available for purchase at the Rider Store in the days leading up to the game.

In addition to the logo, the Riders will also wear orange warm-up jerseys for a third straight season. The jerseys will include Saskatchewan Roughriders spelled out in Cree syllabics.

Jerseys will be raffled off by the Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation with funds raised going to Indigenous programming, including the Northern Saskatchewan Football League, Grow the Game camps in Indigenous communities and a new upcoming Inner City Football League, the Riders said.

Kick-off on Saturday between the Riders and Redblacks is scheduled for 1 p.m.