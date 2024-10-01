Riders wear Indigenous-themed logo for first time over weekend

Over the weekend, the Saskatchewan Roughriders wore their Indigenous-themed logo for the first time at Mosaic Stadium.

The Riders joined other teams across the Canadian Football League (CFL) in wearing an Indigenous designed logo in commemoration of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The new Rider logo was designed by Chris Chipak, an artist from Red Pheasant Cree Nation.

"I had to think of something that was going to touch all four corners of our province. Not just Regina, not just the football players, [the logo] was going to connect all of us," he explained.

A number of notable symbols are found within the new logo, including a buffalo which is meant to signify the spirit of the prairies. The sun, grass, water, and sky are also included.

Players, as well as the ones on the sideline, are welcoming the new look.

"I love it, man. It looks great. I think it encompasses a lot from this province," said Corey Mace, the head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Roughriders organization has been a supporter of the truth and reconciliation movement.

On Friday, an Indigenous focused youth football camp was held. Over 200 players and coaches from northern Saskatchewan took part.

On Saturday, the kisiskâciwan game was filled with many moments celebrating Indigenous heritage, including the national anthem performed in English and Cree by Teagan Littlechief.

With the new logo, the Roughriders organization hopes to continue to create positive relationships.

"This is something that feels inclusive, representative of Saskatchewan and something that really speaks to how rich our culture is in Saskatchewan," said Jacqueline Hubert, the director of marketing & fan engagement for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Chipak said he hopes the logo is a conversation starter and an idea generator for truth and reconciliation.

"I think when we think of reconciliation, it is a process, it's not something that's going to happen overnight. If there is ways that we can work together, heal together, I think that's a huge part of reconciliation," he said.

The new Riders logo has been a hit with fans and merchandise sold well.