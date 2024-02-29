'Right into shock': Moose Jaw man becomes Sask.'s newest millionaire

A Moose Jaw man is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire thanks to the Feb. 20 Lotto Max draw.

Pierre Gravel won a total of $1,000,020 which was one of the 10 Maxmillions prizes aside from the grand prize draw.

“I thought it was an error code,” Gravel said in a release. “I called the prize office to make sure it wasn’t – I wouldn’t have been able to make it through the rest of the day if I didn’t confirm.”

Gravel said after the winnings were confirmed he was stunned.

“I went right into shock,” he laughed while claiming his prize in Regina. “I checked the ticket again and again. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

With his family taken care of and house paid off – Gravel said he would also like to pursue rally car racing with the windfall, as it has always been a dream of his.

“My partner and I would also like to take our son travelling,” Gravel added. “We’d love to see everything, but Argentina, Switzerland and Scandinavia are the top places on our list,” he said.

Gravel bought the winning ticket from the Shell at 200-1st Ave. NW in Moose Jaw and won by matching one of the 10 Maxmillions draws with the numbers 7, 15, 18, 22, 31, 35 and 37.