Ring Road crash sends one to hospital, Regina police say

    Regina police say one person was taken to hospital Monday morning following a collision on Ring Road.

    Around 8:50 a.m. police were called to the scene along Ring Road just south of the Assiniboine Avenue East exit where they found a three-vehicle collision, an email to CTV News from Regina police said.

    “One of the occupants was taken to hospital by EMS with what appeared to be minor injuries,” the email said.

    A portion of Ring Road and the Assiniboine exit were closed to traffic while crews cleared the wreckage.

    Traffic restrictions were lifted just prior to 10 a.m.

