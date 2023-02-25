Rink on Wascana open for 1 last weekend

As spring approaches, the Rink on Wascana will be open for one more weekend before closing on March 1.

The rink is located on Wascana Lake right in front of the Legislative building and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with free admission.

A warm up facility is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Monday until their last day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Skates are not provided so the Wascana Centre is reminding people to bring their own.