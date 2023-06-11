Riversdale shooting deemed homicide, two women in custody: Saskatoon police

Two women in Saskatoon have been charged following a shooting in the Riversdale area.

A 42-year-old and a 37-year-old have both been charged with second degree murder in relation to the death.

Saskatoon police were originally dispatched to a weapons call at home on the 300 block of Avenue H south at around 1:22 p.m. on Saturday.

Police found a 35-year-old woman who was injured. EMS and police treated the victim with life saving measures until she was taken to Royal University Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Members of the Major Crime and Forensic Identification sections are involved in the investigation.

The suspects and victims appear to be known to each other, according to police.

The investigation into the homicide is considered ongoing.

The death marks Saskatoon's fifth homicide of 2023.