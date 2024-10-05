REGINA
Regina

    • Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth

    Saskatchewan Roughriders' Samuel Emilus (second left) celebrates a touchdown with Noah Zerr (68), Kian Schaffer-Baker (89) and quarterback Trevor Harris (7) against the Edmonton Elks during first half CFL action in Edmonton, on Saturday October 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Saskatchewan Roughriders' Samuel Emilus (second left) celebrates a touchdown with Noah Zerr (68), Kian Schaffer-Baker (89) and quarterback Trevor Harris (7) against the Edmonton Elks during first half CFL action in Edmonton, on Saturday October 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
    Edmonton, Alta. -

    Trevor Harris passed for 358 yards and two touchdowns as the Saskatchewan Roughriders clinched a post-season berth with a 28-24 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday night.

    It was the third win in a row for Saskatchewan (8-7-1) which had missed out on the CFL playoffs the two previous campaigns. The Roughriders have triumphed in their past seven games at Commonwealth Stadium, dating back to 2019.

    It was the third straight loss for the Elks (5-11-0) who still have the slimmest of hopes of making the playoffs through a crossover thanks to Hamilton's 31-10 loss to Winnipeg on Friday.

    Edmonton was the sole team to hit the scoreboard in the first quarter, registering a punt single.

    The Elks added a major 4:21 into the second quarter as quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson pitched it out to running back Javon Leake on a third-down gamble from the one and he took it wide into the end zone.

    Saskatchewan responded in a big way just 37 seconds later as Harris hit a streaking Samuel Emilus with a long pass and he turned on the jets and blazed 88 yards for the touchdown.

    The Riders added a two-point convert pass to Dhel Duncan-Busby to tie the game.

    (The Canadian Press)

