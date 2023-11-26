REGINA
Regina

    • Rush make Sask. lacrosse history in preseason loss to Calgary

    The Saskatchewan Rush made provincial lacrosse history Saturday night by hosting the first professional lacrosse game in southern Saskatchewan.

    The momentous occasion stifled by the rival Calgary Roughnecks in a 14-12 loss in front of a near-sellout crowd at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

    The Rush open their regular season Dec. 1 on the road in Halifax.

    The team’s first home game is Dec. 9 when Sask. hosts the Rochester Knighthawks.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News