Rush make Sask. lacrosse history in preseason loss to Calgary

The Saskatchewan Rush made provincial lacrosse history Saturday night by hosting the first professional lacrosse game in southern Saskatchewan.

The momentous occasion stifled by the rival Calgary Roughnecks in a 14-12 loss in front of a near-sellout crowd at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

The Rush open their regular season Dec. 1 on the road in Halifax.

The team’s first home game is Dec. 9 when Sask. hosts the Rochester Knighthawks.