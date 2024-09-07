'Sacredness': Medicine wheel in healing garden dedicated to local elder

It was the second annual Healing Garden event at Westminster United Church Saturday.

As part of the event, officials from the church dedicated the medicine wheel at the garden to local Elder Lorna Standingready.

Standingready is a residential school survivor. She shared stories about being a child going through the school system as well as her work within the City of Regina.

Members from the church performed a traditional blanket ceremony on Standingready.

Standingready said she is honoured to have the medicine wheel be named after her and is one more step toward reconciliation.

However, she said more work still needs to be done.

"We live. And yet, yet we are given the strength to move on with the work to go on because there's so much work to do. So much work and so little time for us. Standing beside the medicine wheel you can feel, you can feel what that means to an old lady. It means a very sacredness."

She said the medicine wheel was needed in the city and within the community.

“Very much needed in this community. Very much needed in our province. Very much needed in our territory and what we call Canada,” she said.