Sask. adds 1,954 COVID-19 cases over New Years weekend; 5 more deaths

Saskatchewan reported 1,954 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 1 to 4.

Five more deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 960.

There were no new lineage results reported on Tuesday. There have been 117 Omicron cases confirmed in Saskatchewan and 1,992 probable cases identified by screening.

Of the cases screened positive for Omicron, 21.6 per cent are in the Saskatoon zone while 42.5 per cent are in the Regina zone, the province said.

The remaining 35.9 per cent of Omicron cases are spread across the remaining zones. Every zone has at least one Omicron case, except the Far North Central, according to the province.

Broken down by day, there were 623 new cases to report on Jan. 1, 607 on Jan. 2, 398 on Jan. 3 and 326 new cases reported Tuesday, Jan. 4.

There are 4,218 cases considered active – the highest count since Oct. 16

New cases were reported in the Far North West (nine), Far North East (13), North West (44), North Central (89), North East (53), Saskatoon (566), Central West (37), Central East (175), Regina (509), South West (43), South Central (124) and South East (144) zones and 148 new cases have pending residence details.

Twenty-six Saskatchewan residents tested positive out-of-province and were added to the case count.

There are 95 people in hospital related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 11 in intensive care. Of the 95 patients, 49, 51.6 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 515, or 42.7 per 100,000 population.

Over the break 8,202 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,803,884.